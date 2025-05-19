Cleveland Browns Must-Watch Games Include Two Rivalry Matchups
The NFL's 2025 schedule release has generated a lot of debate among Browns fans, but few games compare to the importance and heritage of the Cleveland Browns' annual clashes with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Athletic recently declared both meetings—Week 6 in Pittsburgh and Week 17 in Cleveland—the Browns’ “must-watch” games of the 2025 season.
As Zac Jackson of The Athletic notes, “The Browns can always measure themselves in some way against a team they know well,” and there is no opponent Cleveland knows better than Pittsburgh. Each season, these games serve as a benchmark for the Browns, who are still trying to close the gap on a Steelers franchise that has set the standard for stability and success in the AFC North over the past 25 years.
Facing Pittsburgh twice a year gives Cleveland a clear sense of its own progress and shortcomings, making these matchups a true barometer for where the team stands and what it still needs to achieve.
After a disappointing 3-14 finish last season, the Browns enter 2025 still searching for consistency. In particular, the team's quarterback situation remains unsettled, with veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders all competition for roles on the roster.
The Steelers have been the model of consistency during the regular season—although their playoff runs have been short-lived, as the team hasn't won a playoff game since 2016. Still, the Steelers' sustained success each year is what the Browns are chasing, and every meeting with Pittsburgh serves as a reminder of the standard they hope to reach.
The Browns' early-season schedule in 2025 is particularly brutal, as the team's first six matchups feature opponents with winning records the previous year. Their Week 17 clash with Pittsburgh will come amidst a much more manageable second half of the season, although Cleveland does face the Buffalo Bills the prior week.
The potential stakes of the Steelers matchup in Week 17 are far-ranging. Will the Browns be pushing for a playoff spot, hoping to play spoiler, or providing valuable NFL experience to one of their rookie quarterbacks? No matter the scenario, we know that both teams will be fighting until the final whistle.
Last season, the two teams split their two contests, with the Cleveland Browns winning 24-19 at home in Week 12, and the Pittsburgh Steelers maintaining control throughout their 13-point victory two weeks later.