How Cleveland Browns Can Benefit from AFC North's Lack of Stability in 2026

Over the course of the offseason, the Cleveland Browns have positioned themselves well to compete in the always-demanding AFC North.

Not only did the Browns approach free agency with a mindset similar to Bears GM Ryan Poles in terms of upgrading their offensive line through free agency additions, but they also opted for a total overhaul of their coaching staff.

Cleveland finished the 2025 season with a 5–12 record under former head coach Kevin Stefanski and his staff, floating well below league averages in key offensive categories that stifled their on-field results.

Defensively, their unit ranked among the league's best in most major categories, but the head coaching change led to defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz's resignation. Since hiring Todd Monken as the new head coach, he has assembled an entirely new staff—similar to their division rivals.

With divisional foes like the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens both undergoing head coaching changes, the Browns have made positive progress in building a competitive roster backed by an experienced staff—positioning Cleveland to capitalize on a major shift in the AFC North.

Will the lack of stability in the AFC North benefit the Cleveland Browns?@ryantyler33 expresses optimism for the Browns in 2026 with three coaching changes in the division. #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/de4VnBWOTb — The Daily Dawgs (@DailyDawgsShow) March 17, 2026

How Browns Benefit From Divisional Changes

The expectation for the AFC North is that it could turn out to be a real close race to determine a division winner in 2026, considering all of the roster and staff shuffle. Pittsburgh represented the division in the playoffs last season, but the loss of head coach Mike Tomlin could signal a step back.

Baltimore also underwent a head coaching change, losing John Harbaugh to the Giants and replacing him with first-time head coach Jesse Minter. The loss of Harbaugh’s leadership—coupled with several notable starters departing in free agency—could expose cracks within the team.

The Browns made it their top priority to rebuild their aging and inexperienced offensive line to better protect their starting quarterback. Whether that’s Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders, both will benefit from the acquisitions of guards and tackles to boost offensive productivity.

Upgrades in their wide receiver room are expected, whether through free agency, the NFL Draft, or possibly both.

This is the first time in quite a while that there has been this much change within the division. While Cincinnati made little change from their already competitive roster, Cleveland hasn’t had much trouble against them as they have against Baltimore and Pittsburgh.

Other Factors That Could Benefit Browns

Not only does the landscape of the AFC North shift due to a combination of head coaching changes and roster additions, but the results will be heavily dependent on how each of the four teams fares against their scheduled opponents.

Each of the four teams ranks in the bottom half in terms of opponents' winning percentage, the key factor in assessing strength of schedule. Among the AFC North teams, the Cleveland Browns have the easiest schedule ahead of them in 2026.

While the other three teams aren’t too far up on the rankings, the outlook for the Browns is much more positive than in recent years—as Cleveland hasn’t been a successful team as is, yet they tend to have one of the league’s most difficult schedules in years past.

Cleveland will need to be at their very best each week. While that isn’t necessarily feasible every week, they’ll need to ensure they end up on the right side of the close games they’ll play in next season.

With an elite defense that is hopeful to see similar success under new defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg, they will need to play a similar style of football to shut down opposing offenses in those close games.

It will also be crucial for their offense to flourish under Todd Monken, especially with the presence of their young, promising stars. Cleveland’s outlook will become clearer following April’s NFL Draft, but as of now, the Browns could look to capitalize on the changes within the AFC North.