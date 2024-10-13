Browns Achieve Brutal Distinction In Loss To Eagles
The Cleveland Browns put forth another lifeless offensive effort on Sunday, falling to the Philadelphia Eagles by a score of 20-16.
The Browns fell to 1-5 with the loss and also achieved a rather brutal distinction in the process, becoming the first team in a decade to score under 20 points in each of their first six games of the season.
Going back even further, Cleveland has not cracked the 20-point mark since last December.
The Browns amassed just 244 yards of total offense against the Eagles, recording 14 first downs and going 3-for-12 on third down.
Deshaun Watson went 16-for-23 with 168 yards and was sacked five times. He has yet to throw for 200 yards in any individual game thus far in 2024.
To make matters worse, Cleveland lost running back Jerome Ford to a hamstring injury, which obviously puts his future in question over the coming weeks.
The Browns should be getting star halfback Nick Chubb back for Week 7, but considering that Chubb has not played since last September while recovering from a devastating injury, it remains to be seen how much Cleveland will actually get from the four-time Pro Bowler.
Not only that, but it seems hard to imagine that Chubb will repair the Browns' offensive issues by himself.
Cleveland entered Week 6 with the lowest-ranked offense in the NFL, and that's due to a plethora of issues ranging from quarterback play to the offensive line.
The Browns will host the Cincinnati Bengals next Sunday.