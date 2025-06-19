Cleveland Browns All-Pro Ranked as No. 2 Player in the NFL on Recent List
Myles Garrett has been making it difficult for opposing quarterbacks since he entered the league.
There is an ongoing debate on who the best defensive player in the NFL is each year. The Cleveland Browns defensive end holds that title according to a recent list put together by CBS Sports.
Not only is Garrett listed as the top defensive player, Pete Prisco ranked Garrett as the No. 2 player in his Top 100 list -- behind only Patrick Mahomes.
"Garrett had 14 sacks to finish second in the league, but his impact was much more obvious than that number. He is an elite game-wrecker as he turns 30 this year."- Pete Prisco, CBS Sports
Garrett started all 17 games for the Brown last season. He finished with 14 sacks and a league-best 22 tackles for loss. Garrett was named First Team All-Pro for the fort time in five years.
The former No. 1 overall pick has 102.5 sacks in his career. Garrett has double-digit sacks in seven consecutive years following his rookie season. This includes a career-high 16 sacks in back to back years in 2021-22.
After early offseason rumors of trade requests, Garrett and the Browns were able to come to an agreement on a contract extension. Rumors were sparked around the time of the 2025 NFL Draft but the Browns did not want to let Garrett get away.
Garrett signed a four-year, $160 million deal making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in league history at the time.