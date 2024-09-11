Cleveland Browns' Amari Cooper Already Receiving Trade Speculation
The Cleveland Browns certainly didn't look the part of Super Bowl contenders in Week 1, as they were hammered by the Dallas Cowboys in a 16-point loss.
Obviously, it's still early in the season, but the Browns put forth a very discouraging effort this past Sunday, and Amari Cooper's name is already being mentioned in trade speculation as a result.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox has put together an NFL trade big board heading into Week 2, and while Cooper's name didn't make the top 10 list, he earned an honorable mention.
Cleveland certainly won't entertain trading Cooper right now (unless it lands another top receiver in return). But let's say it's the middle of the season and the Browns are still struggling. In that scenario, things may change.
Cooper is playing out the final year of his deal, and based on how Cleveland handled his contract negotiations during the offseason, it doesn't appear that the team is all that interested in signing the 30-year-old long term.
So, if the Browns are essentially out of the playoff picture by the Nov. 5 trade deadline, they may very well decide to move Cooper for draft capital.
Cooper logged just two catches for 16 yards against the Cowboys. Last year, however, he hauled in 72 receptions for 1,250 yards and five touchdowns in what may have been the best season of his NFL career. He also earned his fifth Pro Bowl appearance to boot.
The Browns initially acquired Cooper in a trade with Dallas back in March 2022.