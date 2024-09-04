Cleveland Browns' Amari Cooper Linked To Top NFC Team In New Trade Idea
The Cleveland Browns did rework Amari Cooper's contract this offseason, but they never actually provided him with an extension.
That means Cooper is set to hit free agency next offseason, so he could end up being a trade candidate if the Browns fall out of the playoff race early.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox has already listed Cooper on his NFL trade big board entering Week 1, and he has named the Green Bay Packers as a potential landing spot.
The Packers have a pretty loaded group of wide receivers, but they don't have a proven No. 1 guy at this current stage.
Cooper would instantly become the top option for Green Bay and could form an absolutely lethal duo with quarterback Jordan Love.
The Packers would also represent a pretty interesting trade match for the Browns, as they boast a very impressive stable of young pass-catchers including Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks and Bo Melton.
Perhaps Green Bay could send one of those wide outs and a draft pick to Cleveland in exchange for Cooper, who is coming off of arguably the best year of his career. In 15 games last season, Cooper hauled in 72 receptions for 1,250 yards and five touchdowns en route to his fifth Pro Bowl appearance.
The Browns initially acquired Cooper in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys in March 2022. He has been a spectacular asset for Cleveland's aerial attack, but with Cooper being 30 years old, it stands to reason that the Browns may not offer him a long-term deal next offseason.
We'll see if Cooper ends up hitting the trade block at some point in 2024.