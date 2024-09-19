Browns' Amari Cooper Making Notable Change After Slow Start To Season
It's been a rough couple weeks of the season for Cleveland Browns star wideout Amari Cooper.
Through two games, the Pro Bowl wideout has caught only five passes for 27 yards. What's more alarming though is that he's dropped four passes already this season. One of those was an easy touchdown in Week 1, while another would have been good for 20-plus yard touchdown in Week 2.
Something has been off with the normally sure-handed 30-year-old. The slow start has captured Cooper's attention now, so much so that he's making a change in his weekly preparation to make sure he turns things around.
"We can always be more intentional," said Cooper. "I went out there yesterday, I practiced like the game and that's what I'm going to go and do every single day of practice moving forward. It's treating the practice like the game. Attacking it just like I would before the game. I can't say I've necessarily been doing that, but that's what I got to do."
Cooper couldn't quite explain why he hasn't been more deliberate with his routine at practice to this point, other than to say "sometimes you just fall off a little bit and need a reminder."
That's exactly how Cooper is approaching his underwhelming performances to start the season. In his own words, it's been a humbling experience. It's also nothing he hasn't gone through before, which is why he's so confident he'll snap out of it.
"Just because there's bumps in the road doesn't mean you're a bad driver," said Cooper. "Sometimes you gotta go around them and sometimes you gotta go through them. I'm definitely going through them. I have had stretches like this before ... That's why they say, experience is the best teacher because I do go back and reflect on those moments, and it seemed like the end of the world then and it wasn't. And I was able to bounce back."
As a 10-year veteran, Cooper has developed plenty of coping mechanisms over the years to make sure things don't spiral from here. He'll put them to the test this week as he gets ready for a Week 3 matchup with the Giants.
"One of the things is, I don't really pay too much attention to the media," he explained. "That kind of be in your head a little bit, so I've learned not to do that. But just reminding myself that I've played this game my whole life. I've gotten a multitude of reps at any type of scenario I could be faced with at the position."