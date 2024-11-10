Browns Analyst Identifies Sleeper Deshaun Watson Replacement
The Cleveland Browns may very well be drafting a quarterback in the offseason, as Deshaun Watson's time with the club seems to be coming to a close.
While Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward are two of the most high-profile options that may be available, Damon Wolfe of Dawgs By Nature has revealed another potential option: Indiana Hoosiers signal-caller Kurtis Rourke.
"The player I was most intrigued to watch for the day was Rourke," Wolfe wrote. "His size is the first thing that stands out but it doesn’t make him an awkward athlete like most. Obviously he’s had a knee injury that I’m unfamiliar with, but overall he can be mobile enough to make plays at next level. He made some impressive throws early."
Indiana has been one of the most surprising teams in college football this year thanks to an explosive offense led by Rourke, who has thrown for 2,140 yards, 21 touchdowns and four interceptions while completing 71.8 percent of his passes.
Rourke actually spent the first four years of his collegiate career at Ohio before transferring to Indiana after last season.
While the 24-year-old will absolutely get drafted, he is not currently being viewed as a first-round selection, so the Browns may be able to address another need (like offensive tackle) with their first pick and then select Rourke a bit later.
It's definitely a viable route for Cleveland, which has obvious holes outside of the quarterback position.
Of course, we won't know for sure which direction the Browns will be taking until the spring, but for now, it's definitely fun to speculate.