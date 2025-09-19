Cleveland Browns analyst says Kevin Stefanski is on the hot seat after 0-2 start
It’s no secret that the Cleveland Browns have had a difficult start to their 2025 season.
Week 1 in the NFL saw the Browns take a 17-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The defense looked great, holding the Bengals offense to only nine yards in the entire second half, but the offense couldn’t come through and capitalize. Dropped passes, interceptions, and missed kicks all led to the disappointing Week 1 performance.
Browns fans had nothing to look forward to in the Week 2 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, and the worrisome feelings were not without reason. An even worse performance led to a brutal 41-17 loss, showing just how far behind Cleveland is compared to their AFC North rivals.
So, what is the issue? Well, a longtime Cleveland sports broadcaster believes it’s time to put head coach Kevin Stefanski on the hot seat.
Bruce Drennan, host of Bonus Time with Bruce Drennan on the BIGPLAY Sports Network made his thoughts about Stefanski clear on this week's episode.
“Stefanski’s job has got to be on the line," Drennan said. "He’s got to be on the hot seat more than any other coach in the NFL after only two weeks."
Drennan also questions the legitimacy of Stefanski’s offensive prowess, as the team has been unable to score 20 points in either game this season.
“The offense is a total joke, and Stefanski is supposed to be an offensive strategist… an offensive specialist!”
Since becoming the head coach in Cleveland in 2020, Stefanski has given the city plenty of memorable moments. He has led the team to two post season appearances, as well as two 11-win seasons, something only the former legendary head coach Paul Brown has also accomplished for the team.
While Browns fans should always be grateful to Stefanski for the most successful seasons in recent history, it is also fair to wonder what is going wrong now, and what must be changed to get back to those winning ways.
There is no question that the offense is not firing on all cylinders in the first two weeks of the season.
Averaging only 16.5 points per game while giving away 3 interceptions on top of that is not a recipe for success, compared to many quickfire NFL offenses seen around the league.
Speaking on the slow start for the offense, Drennan went on to defend Cleveland's starting quarterback, Joe Flacco.
“I don’t blame Flacco. The guy is forty years old. His receivers were covered, he’s got to break out out of the pocket, he can’t scramble and complete passes," Drennan said. "Come on coach, wake up! Before it’s too late."
The Browns have a tough matchup this weekend, playing an extremely talented Green Bay Packers team. If it just so happens to be another ugly loss should Stefanski’s job be questioned even further? Maybe this could be the week the team puts it all together, and the offense can finally match the level of the elite Browns defense.