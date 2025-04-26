Cleveland Browns GM Opens Up About Nick Chubb's Future
The Cleveland Browns executed a bold and rare strategy on NFL Draft weekend.
On Friday, the franchise selected Ohio State transfer running back Quinshon Judkins with pick No. 36 in the second round. Then they followed it up by taking SEC Player of the Year, Dylan Sampson out of Tennessee in the fourth round one day later.
It marked the first time a team selected two running backs in the first four, runs of the NFL Draft since the Green Bay Packers did it in 2013. It also seems to signify a changing of the guard in Cleveland's running back room.
Essentially, the Nick Chubb era appears to be over. Even though general manager Andrew Berry didn't close the door entirely on a reunion with Chubb – granted he never closes any doors. He was willing to admit that circumstances had changed this weekend.
"Not necessarily," began Berry regarding Chubb's future in Cleveland. "But the complexion of our running back room has changed this weekend.
"And so as we work through the undrafted free agency process, maybe take a breath on Sunday, we will reassess where the roster is and what opportunities are available to us on the veteran market and then we'll operate from there."
Over the last seven years, Nick Chubb has served not only as the face of the Browns organization but also as the heartbeat of the entire city. After a gruesome knee injury ended his 2023 campaign in gut-wrenching fashion, Chubb found inspiration from the Cleveland faithful to work his way back onto the field.
He pulled it off, returning to plenty of adoration in Week 7 of the 2023 campaign and playing in eight straight games before suffering another season-ending injury, this time to his foot. It was yet another setback for the franchise's No. 3 rusher all-time, in the final year of his contract.
Chubb has spent the last month and a half testing the free agent market without any bites at this point. And while many believed that the longer he remained unsigned the more likely it was for him to end up back in Cleveland, instead, it appears he may have played his last down for the Browns.