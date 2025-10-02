Cleveland Browns announce update on building Brook Park stadium
Dirt has been moved in Brook Park at the new location of Huntington Bank Field.
Early Thursday, the Haslam Sports Group and the Cleveland Browns announced the selection of a new construction team that will serve as the managers of the new Huntington Bank Field. The group is announced to be AECOM Hunt and Turner Construction.
They will work extensively to build the $2.4 billion indoor stadium in Brook Park, approximately 13 to 17 miles away from the current Browns stadium.
"Partnering with such respected and accomplished construction managers as AECOM Hunt and Turner will help us create a world-class stadium experience and entertainment district for our fans that will benefit the entire Northeast Ohio region," Haslam Sports Group President David Jenkins said.
Fortunately, there should be no concerns about the construction group which has a tremendous portfolio. They worked on Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis and SoFi Stadium in California. SoFi Stadium is the most recent build, being finished in 2020, with it being highly regarded as one of the most advanced and exciting stadiums in the league.
The Browns' new home will be designed to include such designs like seen at SoFi Stadium with hopes of it being a large community center piece.
"The stadium will serve as the centerpiece of Northeast Ohio's largest economic development initiative to date," the Browns' press release said. "Designed and built with the fan and community in mind, the stadium will feature the world-class venue alongside a vibrant mixed-use entertainment district led by award-winning development partner and real estate firm Lincoln Property Company that will spur long-term economic growth and celebrate the region's spirit and identity."
The plan for the stadium will include some of the closest seats in the NFL, a translucent roof and a flexible capacity just to name a few highlights.
The construction group does not plan to officially break ground until 2026, but did begin moving dirt around this week on the property.
The current lease for the Downtown location of Huntington Bank Field expires in early 2029, with the need for a new home to be built on a tight schedule.
"Enabling work for the new Huntington Bank Field began on October 1, with a formal groundbreaking scheduled for early 2026," read the press release. "This accelerated start underscores the momentum behind the project and the team's ability to mobilize quickly, keeping Huntington Bank Field on track to open in 2029 along with Phase 1 of the mixed-use development as collectively a new centerpiece for the Northeast Ohio region."
It took a while for the plans to officially be approved by Ohio lawmakers, but now the focus has shifted to getting the project moved forward.
Towards the end of October, the Ohio Department of Transportation and Brook Park have a scheduled meeting about proposed changes to the landscape surrounding the new location of the Browns' stadium.
That meeting will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 28, at the John A. Polonye Community Center at 17400 Holland Road.