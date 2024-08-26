Cleveland Browns Announce Wave of Roster Cutdown Moves
The Cleveland Browns are entering the roster cutdown portion of the season. With the regular season just around the corner, the tough decisions about how to form the 53-man roster are in full swing.
With that in mind, the Browns have announced a wave of roster cuts on Monday.
According to a press release from the team, Cleveland has waived 16 players. Those 16 players in no particular order are Tyler Coyle, Wyatt Davis, Lucas Havrisik, Faion Hicks, Landon Honeycutt, Caleb Johnson, Zack Johnson, Jeremiah Martin, Roy Mbaeteka, Mavin Moody, Chim Okorafor, Aidan Robbins, Jacob Sailors, Rex Sunahara, Isaiah Thomas, and Chase Williams.
This time of the year is always a very sad time. Players who worked hard to make the roster come up short and some fan favorites end up leaving town.
That being said, it also means that we are closing in on the start of meaningful move.
Following this initial list of moves, there is sure to be more moves made. It will also be interesting to see if Cleveland goes out and pursues trades or players who are released from other teams.
Andrew Berry and company are going to be very busy over the next few deals. The front office is always looking for ways to improve the roster and there will be plenty of ways to do so.
Make sure to stay tuned as more news becomes available about the final roster the team will put together.
For now, there is an update on 16 players who will not make the 53-man roster.