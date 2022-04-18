Cleveland Browns being investigated for alleged tanking

Browns are being investigated for tanking during the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

Cleveland Browns are now being investigated for tanking during the 2016 and 2017 seasons. This comes not long after the former Browns coach, Hue Jackson, said he was essentially paid to lose games.

https://www.si.com/nfl/browns/news/former-browns-coach-hue-jackson-hints-at-jimmy-haslam-paying-him-to-lose

The issue will be investigated by SEC chair Mary Jo White, of Debevoise & Plimpton LLP, is leading an independent probe.

The review is ongoing and is expected to conclude soon,” said an NFL spokesperson.

White is the one investigating the Brian Flores issue as well, within the Miami Dolphins organization.

“Even though Hue recanted his allegations a short time after they were made, it was important to us and to the integrity of the game to have an independent review of the allegations. We welcomed an investigation and we are confident the results will show, as we’ve previously stated, that these allegations are categorically false. We have fully cooperated with Mary Jo White and look forward to the findings,” said a Browns spokesperson.

The Browns went 1-15 in 2016 and followed it up with a 0-16 season in 2017.

“There’s no doubt I was lied to by ownership and leadership of the team. They were going to be football plus analytics, but it was football vs. analytics,” Hue Jackson said in 2021.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns! Browns digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage and more!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!