Skip to main content

Cleveland Browns being investigated for alleged tanking

Browns are being investigated for tanking during the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

Cleveland Browns are now being investigated for tanking during the 2016 and 2017 seasons. This comes not long after the former Browns coach, Hue Jackson, said he was essentially paid to lose games.

https://www.si.com/nfl/browns/news/former-browns-coach-hue-jackson-hints-at-jimmy-haslam-paying-him-to-lose

The issue will be investigated by SEC chair Mary Jo White, of Debevoise & Plimpton LLP, is leading an independent probe.

The review is ongoing and is expected to conclude soon,” said an NFL spokesperson.

White is the one investigating the Brian Flores issue as well, within the Miami Dolphins organization.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“Even though Hue recanted his allegations a short time after they were made, it was important to us and to the integrity of the game to have an independent review of the allegations. We welcomed an investigation and we are confident the results will show, as we’ve previously stated, that these allegations are categorically false. We have fully cooperated with Mary Jo White and look forward to the findings,” said a Browns spokesperson.

The Browns went 1-15 in 2016 and followed it up with a 0-16 season in 2017.

“There’s no doubt I was lied to by ownership and leadership of the team. They were going to be football plus analytics, but it was football vs. analytics,” Hue Jackson said in 2021.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns! Browns digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage and more!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!

Denzel Ward Extension Could Reset Corner Market
Featured Content

Browns Extension with Denzel Ward Makes Sense, but Carries Risk

By Pete Smith2 hours ago
19335B4C-B2C8-4BE8-A1A7-65DF6D1D858C
News

Browns re-sign DT Sheldon Day, make other roster moves

By Brandon Little3 hours ago
Dec 1, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) takes the field before playing the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns, Denzel Ward Agree to Five-Year Extension

By Pete Smith4 hours ago
Nov 27, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Malik Cunningham (3) throws a pass against Kentucky Wildcats defensive end Josh Paschal (4) during the second quarter at Cardinal Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft Profile: Josh Paschal, DL Kentucky

By Sam Penix10 hours ago
Peach Bowl: Georgia wide receiver George Pickens (1) brings in a pass from quarterback JT Daniel for a catch. Ncaa Football Chick Fil A Peach Bowl Georgia Vs Cincinnati
Featured Content

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft Profile: George Pickens, WR Georgia

By Sam PenixApr 17, 2022
Nov 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson (30) signals to fans before the game against the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Writing on the Wall for Browns Running Back Position

By Pete SmithApr 15, 2022
Cleveland Browns Baker Mayfield Excellence in Opener Against Kansas City Chiefs Previews What Lies Ahead
News

Report: Panthers and Buccaneers make most sense for Baker Mayfield

By Brandon LittleApr 15, 2022
Browns Helmet
Featured Content

2022 Cleveland Browns Mock Draft, Vol. 3

By Pete SmithApr 14, 2022