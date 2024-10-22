Browns, Bills Linked to Blockbuster Trade for Star Defender
The Cleveland Browns are expected to be major sellers between now and the Nov. 5 NFL trade deadline and have already sent wide receiver Amari Cooper packing.
Heck, there are even rumblings about Myles Garrett's availability.
But could the Browns really just blow this thing up? If they do, linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah could be a wild trade candidate, and Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus thinks that the Buffalo Bills could represent a potential destination.
"If the Browns really wanted to reset, moving Owusu-Koramoah could be smart," Locker wrote. "The linebacker signed a three-year extension in August, but moving him isn’t as onerous as it would look. ... Cleveland and Buffalo already did business once, so maybe making another exchange isn’t totally out of the question."
With Matt Milano sidelined, the Bills' linebacking corps is certainly in need of some assistance, and Owusu-Koramoah would provide Buffalo with a massive boost.
Cleveland actually just signed Owusu-Koramoah to a contract extension before the season, but that was before things went completely south for the club.
So, is trading Owusu-Koramoah a realistic possibility?
Well, let's just put it this way: there is probably more of a chance that the Browns deal Owusu-Koramoah than there is of them jettisoning Garrett, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.
Owusu-Koramoah has already racked up 54 tackles, a couple of sacks and a forced fumble through seven games this year and is coming off of a 2023 campaign in which he registered 101 tackles, 3.5 sacks and a pair of interceptions en route to a Pro Bowl appearance.
The former second-round pick is just 25 years old, so he would likely command a considerable return in a potential trade.