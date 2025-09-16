Dylan Sampson may get overshadowed by Browns breakout running back
The Cleveland Browns opted to select two running backs in the 2025 NFL Draft.
With the 36th overall selection in the draft, the team opted to select Ohio State standout Quinshon Judkins. Just two rounds later, they decided to go right back to the running back room and take Tennessee Volunteer Dylan Sampson off the board in the fourth round.
While taking two running backs can provide strong competition in the locker room and on the practice field, this decision by the Browns may hide Sampson away in the shadows.
Throughout nearly the entire offseason, the Browns were without Judkins due to off the field issues that prolonged until the end of August. During that time, fifth-year running back Jerome Ford, current Green Bay Packers RB Pierre Strong Jr. and rookies Raheim Sanders and Sampson were given majority of the reps.
Strong looked great in the preseason, finishing top 10 in the league in yards with 114 yards through two games, while Sanders was just outside with 101 yards and two touchdowns across three games.
Sampson and Ford were given the ball a combined six times in the backfield, rushing for 23 total yards. While it was just the preseason, it showed that the team was invested in keeping both ready for Week 1 against Cincinnati.
Against the Bengals, the Browns running back room added just 49 yards on the ground. A struggle to say the least.
Sampson took 12 handoffs for a measly 29 yards. Ford on the other hand took six for just eight yards. With that type of production from the running back room, it was no surprise the team had to rely on the passing game to get the offense down the field. Even then, the Browns ended up turning the ball over twice through the air.
It was apparent the team was missing something, or someone, in its running back room.
Judkins returned to the Browns prior to the Bengals game, but was unable to participate in the matchup while he was getting back up to speed.
"He's done everything we've asked him to do up to this point," head coach Kevin Stefanski said ahead of the game against Baltimore. "There's football shape, and once you get in pads and get hit a little bit, that's different than working out prior. But I do think he's in good shape."
Fortunately, that extra time to rest and get acclimated to the organization paid off. Judkins exploded for Cleveland in limited reps in Week 2.
Prior to the game, he spoke to media saying that he was prepared to contribute to the Browns despite missing the entire offseason.
"I feel good... As a competitor, you want to go out there and do your best every single day you step on the field. So if I have to play, I'm going to give it my all."
While in Baltimore, he took 10 carries for 61 yards and also contributed three catches in the passing game on three targets. In his limited chances, he took full advantage.
Sampson on the other hand flipped places with Ford from Week 1 and saw limited handoffs, taking four for just six yards. Sampson's one positive though came in the passing game where he caught a touchdown pass from rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel late.
However, the glaring difference in performance from Judkins and Sampson has put the rookie duo in an awkward spotlight.
Instead of giving them split reps, the future looks like it is centered around majority of the handoffs going to Judkins and Ford.
Sampson may just be a rookie running back, but his time on the field has been less than ideal.