Cleveland Browns Coach Reveals Preseason Plans For Deshaun Watson
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson did not play in his team's preseason opener against the Green Bay Packers. He won't be on the field against the Minnesota Vikings this Saturday, either.
However, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski says that Watson will play in the Browns' preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks on Aug. 24.
This doesn't come as too much of a surprise, as Stefanski has typically played the starters in the team's final preseason game during his Browns tenure.
Assuming Watson does, in fact, hit the gridiron for Cleveland's last exhibition game, it will mark the first time that the signal-caller has seen live game action since Week 10 of last season.
Watson played in just six games in 2023 and missed the final seven contests of the year due to a shoulder injury that would ultimately require surgery.
Earlier this offseason, there were some questions as to whether or not Watson would be ready for Week 1, but he seems to be full speed ahead for the Browns' season opener against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 8.
Watson is aiming to rebound after a couple of very disappointing campaigns to begin his Cleveland tenure.
The Browns initially acquired the 28-year-old in a blockbuster trade with the Houston Texans in March 2022. However, Watson has played in a grand total of 12 games since then, as he also served an 11-game suspension during his debut season.
Across his time on the field in Cleveland, Watson has accumulated 14 passing touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Aside from a few flashes here and there, he has hardly even resembled his former Texans self.
The Browns are obviously banking on Watson regaining that form in what will hopefully be his first full season with the franchise in 2024.