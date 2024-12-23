Browns Connected to Dynamic Dual-Threat Running Back
The Cleveland Browns might very well be in a position this offseason where they are looking to bring in a new running back. Nick Chubb could be on his way out the door, or at the very least the Browns have to have lost confidence that he can return to his pre-injury form.
If anything, Cleveland would be re-signing Chubb to a one-year deal to give him a chance to prove himself.
With that in mind, the Browns should also be looking for a player that could come in and replace him long-term.
Tyler Forness of AtoZ Sports has suggested an intriguing option for the franchise. He thinks that Cleveland should target a dynamic dual-threat back in the 2025 NFL Draft.
In his latest seven-round mock draft for the Browns, Forness had them taking Kansas running back Devin Neal in the fourth round.
"There might not be a bigger hooper at the running back position than Neal. He's been really good for the Jayhawks over the last few years. Neal can thrive in any offense as both a runner and a receiver with some pass-blocking chops. This running class is insanely deep, meaning you can wait until later to get a starter."
During the 2024 college football season so far, Neal has carried the football 219 times for 1,266 yards and 16 touchdowns. He has also racked up 24 receptions for 254 yards and another score.
Being able to land a running back with that kind of track record would be a huge win in the fourth round. Neal could very well be ready to hit the ground running in his rookie season.
Neal brings dynamic playmaking potential to the backfield. He can break off a big play anytime he touches the football and can be a factor as a receiver out of the backfield.
In order for Cleveland to get back to being a playoff contender, the front office needs playmakers. Neal would fit that bill. He would also help take pressure off of whoever the starting quarterback ends up being.
Whether Chubb comes back for one more year with the Browns or not, Neal would be the future in the backfield. He should absolutely be a player that Cleveland has interest in if he's available in the fourth round.
Expect to see the Browns check into the running back market. While the franchise was hoping that Chubb could bounce back this season, there were no signs of that and it's time to start preparing to move on.