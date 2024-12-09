Browns Connected to Under the Radar Defender
The Cleveland Browns went into 2024 appearing to have a very deep defensive line rotation, but now as the season draws to a close, depth has become an issue.
Things were made particularly complicated when rookie defensive lineman Mike Ford Jr. served a five-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy and then hit the injured reserve list due to a knee injury.
As a result, the Browns may ultimately pursue a veteran in free agency to help fill the gap, and Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine has identified a possibility: Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Poona Ford.
"It's going to be hard to rely on Hall playing a role next season after all of that in his first year," Ballentine wrote. "Signing a veteran who isn't going to command a huge contract would be smart, and Poona Ford has put together a solid season with the Chargers this year."
Ford joined the Chargers in free agency last offseason and has registered 33 tackles, three sacks, an interception and four passes defended through 13 games.
The 29-year-old went undrafted but landed with the Seattle Seahawks in 2018. He spent the first four years of his career with the Seahawks and was a productive member of their defense, with his best season coming in 2021 when he logged 53 tackles and a couple of sacks.
Ford then linked up with the Buffalo Bills for one year before signing with Los Angeles.
Cleveland is just 3-10 on the 2024 campaign, so it will certainly need all the help it can get during the offseason.