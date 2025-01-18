Browns Connected to Dolphins' Star Defender in Free Agency
The Cleveland Browns need all sorts of help during the NFL offseason, and while their primary focus should be improving their offense, they also have some holes to fill defensively.
One thing the Browns can really use is a star safety, and they may be able to find one on the free-agent market.
Barry Shuck of Dawgs By Nature has already identified a potential solution for Cleveland: Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland.
"Each of the last three seasons Holland has graded out as one of the five best safeties in the league," Shuck wrote. He is durable and a head hunter. The Browns will need to get rid of Juan 'Jog' Thornhill and bring in a guy who will work and lay it all out on the field every game. His body of work previously more than speaks for itself."
The Dolphins had one of the best defenses in football this season, and while they had a bunch of contributors, there is no doubt that Holland was one of the most important players.
The 24-year-old finished with 62 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and four passes defended in 15 games, and while he has never made a Pro Bowl, he has unquestionably established himself as one of the most reliable safeties in the league.
Holland, who played his collegiate football at Oregon, was selected by Miami in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
He would represent an instant upgrade for the Browns and would form quite a nasty team with cornerback Denzel Ward in the secondary.
Safeties also tend not to break the bank, so Cleveland may be able to nab him on an affordable deal.