Cleveland Browns Connected to Peculiar Trade Before Week 1
The Cleveland Browns have actually been rather quiet this offseason in terms of major moves. Yes, they traded down from the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft, and they acquired and then jettisoned Kenny Pickett, but otherwise, the Browns' offseason has been mostly uneventful (outside of the quarterback controversy, of course).
But could Cleveland potentially swing a trade before the start of Week 1? Bleacher Report's Moe Moton pitches the idea, connecting the Browns to a deal with the Los Angeles Rams.
In the deal, Cleveland would send cornerback Greg Newsome II — who has been the subject of trade speculation forever — to the Rams in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick.
"The Rams may be able to pull off a trade for Newsome, who's entering the last year of his rookie deal," Moton wrote. "The Browns' quarterback situation, with 40-year-old starter Joe Flacco, limits their offensive upside and the possibility of finishing the 2025 season with a winning record."
The Browns cannot afford to trade Greg Newsome II now
Here's the thing: this is something that would have made a heck of a lot more sense before fellow cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. ruptured his Achilles tendon in training camp.
At this point, Cleveland absolutely cannot afford to move Newsome. It simply does not have the cornerback depth to ship out the 25-year-old prior to the season. Unless someone like Cameron Mitchell steps up, the Browns are kind of locked in with Newsome.
Of course, that could change as the season progresses, and to be fair, Moton does not that this is also something Cleveland could potentially consider at the trade deadline.
That being said, the Browns' chances of re-signing Newsome in free agency surely increased once Emerson got injured. Like Newsome, Emerson is slated to hit free agency next March, and Newsome now has the edge for health reasons.
Plus, Newsome has shown significant promise in previous years, even if he endured a rather rough campaign in 2024.
We'll see how the Browns decide to proceed with Newsome, but chances are, they won't be moving the former first-round pick before the start of the season.