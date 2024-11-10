Browns Connected To Super Bowl Champion Defender
The Cleveland Browns are just 2-7 heading into their bye week, so they should already be planning what they will do to address their roster issues during the offseason.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently released his list of the top 50 NFL free agents heading into March, and he tabbed a very interesting potential target for the Browns.
Buffalo Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas.
"Douglas should be available on a relatively team-friendly contract because of his age, which could make him a strong fit for the Browns—who are in a constant search for cornerback depth," Knox wrote.
Cleveland currently has three very good cornerbacks on its roster in Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome II and Martin Emerson Jr. Beyond those three, though, the Browns are pretty thin.
Of course, the question is whether or not Douglas essentially being a fourth corner?
The 29-year-old is currently starting for the Bills, so going from a starter to an essential reserve would be a pretty steep drop for him.
But here is where things get interesting: the Browns could trade one of their cornerbacks this offseason (most likely Newsome), which would then open the door for them to add a veteran.
In that scenario, Douglas joining Cleveland would represent a much more realistic possibility.
Through nine games this season, Douglas has logged 36 tackles, a forced fumble and five passes defended.
The West Virginia product was originally selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He helped the Eagles win a Super Bowl during his rookie campaign. Douglas has also spent time with the Carolina Panthers and Green Bay Packers.