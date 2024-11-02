Browns Connected to Another Potential Franchise QB
The Cleveland Browns are facing a very murky future. No one knows what to expect from the team for the future.
Deshaun Watson is still under contract for the next two years with a very high cap hit. Jameis Winston could end up being a possible option for the future, but he's not a long-term option either.
Another route that the Browns could choose to take would be targeting a new franchise quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft.
At the top of the draft, where Cleveland is widely expected to land, there are quite a few talented quarterbacks that could make sense for the Browns.
Seth Trachtman of Yardbarker has suggested another option for the Browns in his latest mock draft. He thinks that Alabama standout Jalen Milroe could be the player that Cleveland invests in for the future.
"Milroe continues to answer the questions about his passing with a strong season for the Crimson Tide. He's completed over 68% of his passes through seven games and is also on pace for another 500-yard season on the ground. Quarterback will be in play for Cleveland between Deshaun Watson's poor play and Achilles injury."
Milroe has put together a strong season so far during the 2024 college football campaign.
He has completed 67.5 percent of his pass attempts for 1,937 yards, 13 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He has also picked up 380 yards and 12 more touchdowns on the ground.
There are a lot of obvious areas that Milroe needs to improve. He has a lot of raw arm potential, but he has to find a way to turn that into consistency. As for his ability to make plays with his legs, that would fit into the kind of system that the Browns have run with Watson.
All of that being said, it will be very interesting to see what the future has in store for Cleveland. If they want to draft a young quarterback, Milroe has started becoming a potential option.