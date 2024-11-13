Browns Could Have Chance at Intriguing QB Option After All
Looking ahead to the future, the Cleveland Browns are going to have a lot of work to do during the NFL offseason. The front office will need to make a lot of correct decisions in order to get the franchise back on track.
Nothing has gone right during the 2024 NFL season. Entering Week 11, the Browns are just 2-7 and there is not much to be excited about at this point in time.
One major question mark the franchise is facing for the future is about who will be the team's quarterback moving forward. Clearly, that quarterback should not be Deshaun Watson. That experiment and hope should be put to rest.
Unfortunately, Watson is under contract with Cleveland for two more years at a very high price. In order to fix the issue, the Browns will need to get creative.
Justin Fields is a name that has come up as a potential option for Cleveland. He's set to hit NFL free agency this offseason and could be relatively affordable.
Bringing Fields onboard would also give the Browns a chance to use their expected high first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on another position of need. Cleveland could end up landing one of the elite offensive tackles in the draft.
At just 25 years old, Fields still has the youth and talent to be a long-term franchise quarterback for whoever ends up signing him.
ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler has made a report that suggests the Browns could actually have a chance at landing Fields this offseason. While many have expected that the Pittsburgh Steelers would simply end up re-signing Fields, he might end up getting to free agency.
"The Fields experiment in Pittsburgh can be classified as a success; he played steady if unspectacular football in six games as the starter, winning four of them. So a return can't be completely taken off the table at this point. But Russell Wilson's quality play since taking over the job could force Fields to look elsewhere. Fields can follow the models of Darnold and Baker Mayfield, who recently signed one-year deals with teams in need of veteran quarterback help and excelled with good supporting casts."
During the 2024 NFL season thus far, Fields has played in six games. He has completed 66.3 percent of his pass attempts for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception. In addition to his passing numbers, he has racked up 231 yards and five more touchdowns on the ground.
Those numbers make him an intriguing potential option for Cleveland.
Fields has shown off a lot of improvement and development this year. If the Browns want to take a chance on a potential star, the former Ohio State standout would be worth the risk.
Should things not work out on a one-year deal with Fields, Cleveland could simply move on from him and target another quarterback after the 2025 season.
All of that being said, this is an option that the Browns should seriously consider. With the improvements that Fields has made to his game and the overall talent that he possesses, he could end up being the answer to the Cleveland's brutal quarterback situation.