Browns Could Part Ways With Perennial Pro Bowler
The Cleveland Browns were one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL this season, going just 3-14 in what was nothing short of a disastrous campaign.
To make matters worse, the Browns have a miserable financial situation heading into the offseason, so they may not have much room to get better.
As a result of Cleveland's shaky salary cap circumstances, it may be forced to make some difficult roster decisions, such as cutting some long-time players.
One potential cut candidate is perennial Pro Bowl offensive lineman Joel Bitonio.
Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine feels that both Bitonio and fellow guard Wyatt Teller could be on the chopping block in the coming months, but he thinks that Bitonio's chances of being jettisoned are higher.
"Bitonio is the more likely of the two to be moved," Ballentine wrote. "Ideally, there would be a trade market for him, but he will turn 34 during the next season. The Browns could only cut him with a post-June 1 designation, though. That would clear $8.4 million in space, while there is no space to be made with a pre-June 1 cut."
Bitonio is the Browns' longest-tenured player, having been drafted by Cleveland back in 2014. He made six straight Pro Bowl appearances between 2018 and 2023, earning a pair of First-Team All-Pro selections in the process.
However, the University of Nevada product showed obvious signs of decline this year, and he is entering the final year of his contract.
Given the Browns' current status, an unfortunate divorce may be best for both sides.