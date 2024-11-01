Browns Could Possibly Trade These Five Players
The Cleveland Browns are heading quickly towards the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday. So far, they have already moved star wide receiver Amari Cooper and there are many who think they could make more moves in the coming days.
A lot of that will likely will depend on what happens in this week's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
If they are able to pull off a second straight win and move to 3-6 on the season, the Browns would be much less likely to enter sell mode. On the flip side of that, if they lose and drop to 2-7, they would be much more likely to start selling off talent.
All of that being said, there are five players who seem to be potential trade candidates for Cleveland.
Browns Alchemy of Browns Wire has suggested five players who could end up being moved ahead of the deadline.
He thinks the team could be open to moving pass rusher Za'Darius Smith, cornerback Greg Newsome II, offensive lineman Jedrick Wills Jr., quarterback Jameis Winston, and wide receiver Elijah Moore.
Obviously, the biggest surprise on that list would be Winston. After his big-time performance last week, trading Winston might not make the fans very happy. However, his value is high right now and the Browns could capitalize on that value and grab a decent draft asset.
Looking at the list, the other four players all make sense as trade chips. Smith has been one of the most popular names across the entire NFL in trade talk. Moore, Wills, and Newsome have all been talked about as well as trade candidates.
No one should expect a full-fledged fire sale from Cleveland, but they should prepare for some movement. The Browns are in a very weird spot for the future and they need to find ways to add good young talent on cheap contracts with their financial situation.
It will be intersting to see how the game goes this weekend against the Chargers and what unfolds after that.
Expect to continue hearing a lot of rumors about the Browns and the potential avenues that they could explore in the trade market. All five of these players are worth keeping a close eye on.