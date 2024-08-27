Cleveland Browns Cut Six Early on Tuesday Amid 53-Man Roster Trimming
The 2024 NFL regular season is right around the corner, which means that teams across the league are cutting down their rosters to just 53 players. Of course, the Cleveland Browns are in that same process.
Already this morning, the Browns have made quite a few moves. They have released six players already as they look to get down to their final roster.
Among the six players cut are Jaelon Darden, Mike Woods, James Proche II, Chris Edmonds, Siaki Ika, and Sam Kamara.
While those players have been cut, Cleveland will likely try to retain at least a couple of them on their practice squad. Both Kamara and Proche appear to be potential candidates to be kept if possible.
Obviously, the most disappointing cut of the bunch is Ika, who was a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He simply has not found a way to make any kind of impact with the Browns.
More moves will be coming. Cleveland still has work to do to get down to their final roster number.
There is also a chance that the Browns could consider pursuing players that other teams cut or look to trade. Andrew Berry is going to have a very busy 24 hours ahead of him.
All of that being said, Cleveland has done an excellent job over the last few years of making good decisions and being ready to make moves to improve the roster. With Berry leading the way, Browns fans can rest easy knowing that the front office knows what its doing.
Make sure to stay tuned throughout the rest of the day. Plenty more moves are expected from Cleveland.