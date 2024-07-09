Cleveland Browns' David Njoku Earns Brutal Prediction For 2024
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku enjoyed the best season of his career in 2023, hauling in 81 receptions for 882 yards and six touchdowns en route to his first Pro Bowl appearance.
Will Njoku be able to maintain his level of performance?
Anthony DiBona of Pro Football Network is skeptical.
In a piece where DiBona named the top candidate for regression on every NFL team entering 2024, he chose Njoku for the Browns.
DiBona notes that the arrival of wide receiver Jerry Jeudy could affect Njoka's targets this coming season, which would negatively impact his statistics.
It should also be noted that much of Njoku's production in 2023 could have been a direct result of the Browns' backup quarterbacks using him as a security blanket.
Remember: Deshaun Watson played in just six games last year before bowing out with a shoulder injury.
DiBona certainly wouldn't be the first person to have questions about Njoku, as the pass-catcher was recently named one of the most overvalued players in Fantasy Football going into 2024.
Talent has never been the issue with Njoku. After all, the Browns selected him in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Consistency, however, has been his biggest problem.
The 27-year-old actually enjoyed a very solid sophomore campaign, catching 56 passes for 639 yards and four scores in 2018. But, over the next three years combined, Njoku amassed a grand total of 60 grabs for 688 yards and seven touchdowns. Think about it: Njoku had more receptions and yards in 2023 than he had in all of 2019, 2020 and 2021.
Now, there is a caveat here. Njoku only played in four games in 2019 due to injuries, and he also missed three contests in 2020.
Still, it speaks to just how volatile Njoku's NFL career has been.
Taking all of that into consideration, if there is anyone on the Browns who is going to take a step back in 2024, it's probably Njoku.