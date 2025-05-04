Cleveland Browns Star Tabbed Trade Candidate Amid Murky Future
The Cleveland Browns made some very interesting decisions in the NFL Draft, including selecting tight end Harold Fannin Jr. in the third round.
Fannin was the most prolific pass-catcher in the country this past season, leading all of college football with 117 receptions for 1,555 yards at Bowling Green.
While Fannin is unquestionably a unique talent, his addition puts the future of fellow tight end David Njoku in question, considering that Njoku has just one year remaining on his contract.
At this point, Njoku seems like a natural trade candidate, and Sterling Xie of Pro Football Network seems to agree, tabbing him as the Browns' most expendable piece heading into 2025.
"For a rebuilding Browns team, that may make Njoku a valuable trade commodity," Xie wrote. "Despite entering his ninth season, Njoku will still be 29 years old for all of next season. A team could reasonably want to trade and extend him, giving the Browns a chance to add even more draft capital as they seek to potentially make a move to the top of the 2026 draft for a franchise quarterback."
Njoku has actually been a rather significant disappointment in Cleveland, as his near decade-long tenure with the Browns has largely been marked by inconsistency.
Yes, Njoku made a Pro Bowl in 2023, but for the most part, his production has been underwhelming, as evidenced by the fact that he caught 64 passes for just 505 yards this past year, good for a measly average of 7.9 yards per catch.
For a former first-round pick, that simply isn't acceptable, and with Njoku's deal expiring at the end of next season and Fannin potentially on the rise, it seems like Njoku's exit is inevitable.
Cleveland may want to get ahead of that and attempt to trade the University of Miami product, even if it will only be able to extract a Day 3 pick in return. It's better than nothing.
