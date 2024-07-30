This Browns Defender Embracing Team's Difficult 2024 Schedule
It's no secret the Browns will face one of the toughest roads back to the playoffs in 2024.
Based on the 2023 win percentage of the opponents the Cleveland will play this season, their schedule is considered the most difficult in football. It doesn't help that they play in the AFC North – largely considered the toughest division in football. Last year all four division foes finished above .500 for the season and three – the Browns, Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers – made the postseason.
Difficult as it may be, the Browns are embracing the challenging schedule that awaits them. At least according to Browns safety Grant Delpit.
"It's the league, you know?," Delpit said with a shrug on day five of training camp practice from the Greenbrier Resort. "Of course [Patrick] Mahomes is probably gonna be the No. 1 player on the top 100 or whatever it is. Course we looking forward to playing those great guys but we take it week by week. I saw we got the hardest schedule in football but, how else would you want it?"
As Delpit eluded to, Mahomes tops the list of a murderers row of quarterbacks the Browns joust with this season. Other names like Dak Prescott of the Cowboys, Justin Herbert of the Chargers, Jalen Hurts of the Eagles and Trevor Lawrence of the Jaguars and Tua Tagovailoa of the Dolphins also appear on the schedule this year for Cleveland. Inside the division the Browns also have reigning MVP Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow and Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson to think about as well.
There's plenty of pressure on Delpit and the Browns defense to follow up a 2023 campaign that saw that unit finish No. 1 in the NFL in total defense. That will be easier said then done given the slate that awaits Cleveland this fall.
The only way through is forward. So regardless of how difficult things may look, there's no shortage of confidence form Delpit and his defensive teammates leading up to the 2024 season.