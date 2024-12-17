Browns Defender Still Planning to Retire
The Cleveland Browns have had an incredibly disappointing season in 2024. After all of the playoffs hopes at the beginning of the year, the Browns are just 3-11 entering Week 16 action.
Clearly, there is a ton of work for Cleveland to do in order to get back into playoff contention. They will also need to replace some pieces this offseason.
Some players will be walking away from the Browns. Whether they're choose to leave to pursue other opportunities with different teams or to ride off into the sunset of retirement, there will be some departures.
One known departure will be veteran safety Rodney McLeod. Despite the 2024 season being an incredibly disappointing way to go out, he has not changed his plans to retire.
“There’s no perfect story. … I’m comfortable with living with the final results.”
McLeod, a 34-year-old safety, has played with Cleveland for the last two years. Before that he had stints with three other teams.
He has played in 14 games this season with the Browns. In those appearances, he has racked up 34 total tackles to go along with a fumble recovery and four defended passes.
Throughout his entire career, McLeod has participated in 180 career games. He has racked up 751 tackles, two sacks, 12 forced fumbles, 10 fumble recoveries, 18 interceptions, a defensive touchdown, and 65 defended passes.
Clearly, he has had a long and successful NFL career and is at peace with where he's at.
Perhaps he could end up getting the itch to play football again during the offseason and change his mind. Some players end up doing that. However, McLeod seems to be very much at peace with his decision.
Losing him to retirement won't be a huge blow for Cleveland. He has played a solid role, but he is not an irreplaceable player.
His veteran leadership could be missed defensively, but the Browns will be fine.