Browns QB Deshaun Watson Gets Brutal Week 2 Projections
After a brutal Week 1 showing, the Cleveland Browns are hoping to turn things around in Week 2. With a matchup on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars, they will look to bounce back strong.
Obviously, the biggest key to a big second week turnaround will be the play of quarterback Deshaun Watson.
In the season opener, Watson looked horrible. The offensive line didn't help him at all, but Watson looked off on almost every single one of his passes.
He ended up completing 24 of his 45 pass attempts for 169 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions. Clearly, those numbers aren't going to get the job done.
Looking ahead to Week 2, Watson isn't being projected to turn things around.
Fantasy Pros is predicting that Watson will complete 20 of 33 passes for 211 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. Once again, that would be a major disappointment.
Hopefully, he's able to come out and blow those projections out of the water. If he can get better protection and complete some passes down the field, his numbers will look a lot better than they did last week.
Watson has some great targets to throw to. Both Jerry Jeudy and Amari Cooper have big-play potential. He also has Elijah Moore and Cedric Tillman to work with.
Another big key for the Browns will be getting the running game going. Jerome Ford didn't make much of an impact last week. Getting the running game to a productive level will be key to taking pressure off of Watson.
Even though he's not projected to have a big game, he deserves the benefit of the doubt. The Jaguars aren't a bad football team, but the Cleveland offense should have much bigger potential than they had in Week 1.
There's no excuse for a second poor performance in a row.