Browns' Deshaun Watson Promises A Super Bowl After Being Gifted A State Championship Ring
Football is in the air in Northeast Ohio and on Wednesday Browns' quarterback Deshaun Watson hosted his annual high school 7-on-7 tournament at Berea-Midpark High School. One of the attending teams was Tedd Ginn Sr's Glenville Tarblooders, fresh off a state championship title in 2023.
Glenville took down Kettering Archbishop Alter 38-3 last December to defend their state championship and bring the hardware back to Cleveland.
Watson spent time with kids from each high school but when he was with the Glenville group, they shared more than just a couple of laughs. The Glenville team surprised Watson with a state championship ring. Not only did Watson accept the gift, but he made a promise in return.
Watson told Coach Ginn and the rest of the group that he was going to get them Super Bowl rings when the Browns climb the mountain top in 2024.
There is always a heightened level of optimism as July comes to a close and teams get ready to go for the upcoming season. Ohio High School football gets the season kicked off in late August and then right behind them, the Cleveland Browns host the Dallas Cowboys on September 8th at Cleveland Browns Stadium to get their campaign underway.
It is go time this year for the Browns. It is year three of Deshaun Watson's tenure and it is time to start seeing the results that the former superstar can bring to the table.
If the Browns can get the job done in 2024, the rings that the Glenville team gets at next year's 7-on-7 camp will be pretty sweet.