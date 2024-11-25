Browns QB Deshaun Watson Receives Absolutely Brutal Take
The Cleveland Browns could not have gotten a worse return from quarterback Deshaun Watson than they have received since pulling off the blockbuster trade to acquire him.
Watson has not played much. When he has played, he has played poorly.
Basically, the Browns traded away their future at the time for a bad player. That's the honest truth of the situation.
With that in mind, Watson has received a new take that was absolutely brutal for him.
Bleacher Report's staff recently revealed their rough take about the Cleveland quarterback. They did not hold back at all and it's one of the roughest takes that Watson has ever received, which is saying something.
“Deshaun Watson should never play another snap for Cleveland. The Browns are stuck with the money and the crippling cap hits. That cost is sunk deeper than the Andrea Doria. It was the single worst personnel move in NFL history."
At this point in time, it appears that the Browns might give Watson another shot to play for the franchise.
Sports Illustrated insider Albert Breer has reported that Cleveland will bring in "competition" for Watson, but he definitely didn't say that they'll target a new starter.
"The plan, going forward, isn’t the same as it has been. Until now, the Browns have built a quarterback room to support Watson. This year, they’ll look, through the draft and/or the veteran market, to add competition to the room. So while the likelihood—because of the injury and the contract—is Watson will be back, the Browns are going to look to do more than just stop-gap the backup spot."
If Watson were to play another snap for the Browns, there would be a lot of angry fans. Almost everyone in Cleveland is completely done with the Watson debacle.
All of that being said, it will be very interesting to see what the Browns choose to do at quarterback in the offseason. Bringing back Jameis Winston remains an option, as does drafting a quarterback in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
There are quite a few routes that Cleveland could choose to go, but bringing Watson back and starting him again should not even be a consideration.