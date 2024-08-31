Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson's Rough Week 1 Projection vs. Cowboys
The Cleveland Browns are set to take on the Dallas Cowboys next week to open up the season. In that game, quarterback Deshaun Watson is going to have a ton of eyes on him.
After back-to-back bad seasons to start his tenure with the Browns, he is facing a lot of pressure.
If he has another bad year, it seems very likely that Cleveland would have to consider moving on from him. He could also lose out on any chance to be a clear-cut starting quarterback again.
During the offseason, he has been healthy and he has the best chance that he has had with the Browns to come through with a big season. There are no excuses for him this year.
All of that being said, what should fans expect from Watson during Cleveland's season opener next Sunday?
NumberFire has made projections for Watson's Week 1 outing. They think he will throw for around 223 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.
Those numbers simply aren't going to excite anyone. Honestly, they're more of the same that the Browns have seen so far in their first two years with Watson.
Should he have a few weeks of that kind of production, fans would start clamoring to see Jameis Winston.
Hopefully, he can exceed those projections and blow them out of the water. At the very least, Cleveland needs to see him throw for 250 yards and two touchdowns.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what Watson ends up producing. The Cowboys are a talented football team, but there is definitely an opportunity for a good game. Watson needs to find a way to make it happen.
The Browns and Dallas will face off on September 8th at 4:25 p.m. EST.