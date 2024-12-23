Browns QB Receives Brutally Honest Criticism
The Cleveland Browns gave quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson a start in Week 16 against the AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately, that start did not go very well for the young signal caller.
When all was said and done, the Browns ended up losing by a final score of 24-6.
As for Thompson-Robinson specifically, he completed 20 of his 34 pass attempts for 157 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions. He did pick up 49 yards on nine rushing attempts.
Needless to say, it was a bad game from the second-year quarterback.
Following the game, one analyst spoke out with a brutally honest take about Thompson-Robinson. That take did not give the Cleveland quarterback a very favorable outlook for the future.
Adam "The Bull" Gerstenhaber issued his strong take about Thompson-Robinson, as shared by the BetRivers Network.
“What can I say? DTR has thrown five picks in 68 passes and no touchdowns. He’s not very good. It seems pretty obvious the Browns need a long-term answer at the position. I’m 99.9 percent certain it’s not DTR,” Gerstenhaber said.
Throughout his 13-game NFL career thus far, Thompson-Robinson has completed just 52.8 percent of his passes for 697 yards, one touchdown, and nine interceptions. Those numbers alone tell the story of why many don't view him as a starting quarterback option.
It made sense for the Browns to give him a start. They need to see what he can do before they head into the offseason with the question about their future under center.
At this point in time, it's clear that Cleveland does not have a legitimate starting quarterback on the roster.
Looking ahead to the offseason, the Browns could target a quarterback with their first round pick. They're expected to end up with a top-10 pick and possibly even a top-five pick.
They could also consider signing a free agent option like Justin Fields. The trade market could also be a route they choose to take.
All of that being said, Cleveland has a lot of work to do. Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston, and Thompson-Robinson are clearly not going to be long-term pieces of the puzzle. Hopefully, they can figure out a quarterback option that can be that long-term fit and lead the franchise back to success.