Cleveland Browns' Edge Rusher Not Worried About Numbers

Ogbo Okoronkwo stated that the Cleveland Browns defense is not worried about the numbers or accolades, rather just focused on playing their brand of football.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) celebrates a sack of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) in the first quarter of an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) celebrates a sack of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) in the first quarter of an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
Just a few months ago, Ogbo Okoronkwo mentioned a personal goal of double-digit sacks in the 2024 season. Although the edge rusher has a goal for himself statistically, the veteran stated that the Cleveland Browns defense as a whole is more focused on playing their brand of football.

Okoronkwo joined Nick Wilson on Afternoon Drive on 92.3 The Fan on Tuesday. Early in the interview, Wilson asked what the defense is working for this coming season. Okoronkwo said, "This year we're just working to be the best d-linemen that we can be, not necessarily stacking up any numbers or accolades, just (being) the best that we can be, maximizing all of our individual potential."

Individual potential is certainly something that the entire Browns defense possesses. When looking more specifically at the defensive line, Myles Garrett is the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, numerous defensive tackles are set to make an impact, including rookie Mike Hall Jr., who received some praise from Okoronkwo and despite currently dealing with an injury, Za'Darius Smith is an excellent veteran on the edge. Okoronkwo is certainly not a player to be forgotten about on this roster.

Defensive linemen speak in practice.
Browns defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) chats with defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo during minicamp, Wednesday, June 12, 2024, in Berea. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

With Okoronkwo being among a group of players looking to just play their brand of football, his addition to the brand is crucial. He has experience playing both 3-4 outside linebacker and 4-3 defensive end, which makes him really a hybrid on the edge. At 6'2", 250 pounds, he certainly does not offer the same type of stature of 6'4", 272-pound Myles Garrett or 6'4", 270-pound Za'Darius Smith, but he does offer plenty of speed as a pass rusher. Okoronkwo was a nice addition to the Browns roster last season as more of a designated pass rusher in the scheme.

Last season, he tallied 31 total tackles and 4.5 sacks, while only playing in 14 games. This nearly topped his best sack season with the Houston Texans in 2022.

Although the stats might not be the main focus, those will come if the group does consistently play their aggressive brand of football at a high level this season. Perhaps Okoronkwo will not only better his single-season sack statistics, but also approach that double-digit mark.

