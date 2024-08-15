Cleveland Browns' Embattled Rookie Mike Hall Jr. Injured In Practice
Cleveland Browns rookie defensive lineman Mike Hall Jr. suffered a stinger in practice on Wednesday, via Mary Kary Cabot of Cleveland.com. He left late in the session, but he is not in concussion protocol.
Hall's status for Thursday's practice is up in the air.
It's just the latest negative news surrounding Hall, who was charged with domestic violence earlier in the week. The Browns released a statement saying they were investigating the matter, but Hall was back with the team on Wednesday.
The allegations against Hall are very disturbing, to say the least.
Hall, who played his collegiate football at Ohio State, was selected by the Browns in the second round of the NFL Draft this past April.
The youngster was already drawing massive praise in training camp, with edge rusher Za'Darius Smith going as far to compare Hall to Los Angeles Rams legend Aaron Donald.
Hall arrived at Ohio State in 2021 and had a very limited role during his freshman campaign, logging just two tackles. The following year, however, Hall's role grew exponentially, as he registered 19 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and a fumble recovery as he put himself on the map as a legitimate NFL prospect.
Then, during his final season in Columbus, Hall posted 24 tackles, two tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.
Hall was expected to join a crowded Browns defensive line rotation, with many anticipating that he would be key cog for Cleveland up front.
But obviously, the 21-year-old's future is in doubt.
The Browns will open their regular season when they battle the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 8.