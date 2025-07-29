Cleveland Browns Expected to Complete Significant Trade
The Cleveland Browns have actually been pretty quiet this offseason when it comes to making major moves outside of the NFL Draft. They weren't active in free agency (thanks to salary cap constraints), and they also haven't swung any trades.
However, that may change before the start of the regular season.
ESPN's Dan Graziano has revealed that the Browns probably have a trade up their sleeves in the coming weeks, and the specifics probably won't surprise you: it involves the quarterback position.
"Cleveland is open to the idea of any one of the four winning the job for Week 1, and the way the coaching staff divides reps in the coming weeks could offer clues about who is in the lead," Graziano wrote. "It's also possible -- even likely -- they end up trading one of these guys before the season starts to ease the logjam."
The Browns currently have Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders battling for the starting job heading into the 2025 campaign, and the most probable scenario is that whoever loses out between Flacco and Pickett will end up getting dealt.
Of course, a world does exist in which Cleveland could move one of its two rookie signal-callers, but the chances of that happening seem relatively slim.
The Browns nabbed Gabriel and Sanders in Rounds 3 and 5 of the NFL Draft, respectively, creating a rather interesting quarterback quartet going into training camp.
It also seems entirely possible that Cleveland's long-term answer under center is not on its roster, which is why many are projecting the Browns to select a quarterback in the first round of next year's draft.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Cleveland Browns Fans Won't Like This Shedeur Sanders Update
MORE: Cleveland Browns Connected to Major Move for 22.5-Sack Defender
MORE: Browns Could Have Intriguing WR Trade With Patriots
MORE: Browns QB Receives Pro Bowl Comparison You Wouldn't Believe
MORE: Browns' Shedeur Sanders Among Top Contenders for Major NFL Award