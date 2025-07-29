Browns Digest

Cleveland Browns Expected to Complete Significant Trade

The Cleveland Browns are expected to swing a very consequential trade before the NFL season begins.

Matthew Schmidt

Jul 26, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Browns have actually been pretty quiet this offseason when it comes to making major moves outside of the NFL Draft. They weren't active in free agency (thanks to salary cap constraints), and they also haven't swung any trades.

However, that may change before the start of the regular season.

ESPN's Dan Graziano has revealed that the Browns probably have a trade up their sleeves in the coming weeks, and the specifics probably won't surprise you: it involves the quarterback position.

"Cleveland is open to the idea of any one of the four winning the job for Week 1, and the way the coaching staff divides reps in the coming weeks could offer clues about who is in the lead," Graziano wrote. "It's also possible -- even likely -- they end up trading one of these guys before the season starts to ease the logjam."

The Browns currently have Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders battling for the starting job heading into the 2025 campaign, and the most probable scenario is that whoever loses out between Flacco and Pickett will end up getting dealt.

Of course, a world does exist in which Cleveland could move one of its two rookie signal-callers, but the chances of that happening seem relatively slim.

The Browns nabbed Gabriel and Sanders in Rounds 3 and 5 of the NFL Draft, respectively, creating a rather interesting quarterback quartet going into training camp.

It also seems entirely possible that Cleveland's long-term answer under center is not on its roster, which is why many are projecting the Browns to select a quarterback in the first round of next year's draft.

Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

