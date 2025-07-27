Browns Could Have Intriguing WR Trade With Patriots
The Cleveland Browns need a wide receiver more than anything else right now, but the problem is that the cupboard is pretty thin in terms of available options.
It wouldn't make a ton of sense for the Browns to sign a veteran like Keenan Allen considering he is 32 years old and probably wouldn't have much interest in Cleveland to begin with, and an Amari Cooper reunion would just be awkward.
But what about a potential trade?
Bleacher Report's Matt Holder recently compiled a list of players that could use a change of scenery before the 2025 NFL season, and among the group was New England Patriots receiver Kayshon Boutte.
Boutte caught 43 passes for 589 yards and three touchdowns in what was a pleasantly surprising year for the LSU product last season, but with the Patriots' receiving corps suddenly being overcrowded, Boutte could comprise a possible trade candidate.
Should New England place Boutte on the trade block, the Browns should absolutely get involved. While he isn't an elite physical talent, Boutte is a very solid pass-catcher who averaged 13.7 yards per reception in 2024. He is a decent route runner and can even represent a deep threat.
Plus, the former sixth-round pick is just 23 years old and has two years remaining on his contract, so Cleveland might be able to make him a part of its future.
At this point, the Browns have Jerry Jeudy and basically nothing else in terms of proven talent at the position, so they could stand to add some competition in their wide receiver room.
Boutte would present Cleveland with a very affordable avenue if he does become available.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
