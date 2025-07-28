Cleveland Browns Fans Won't Like This Shedeur Sanders Update
When the Cleveland Browns selected Shedeur Sanders in the NFL Draft, many automatically assumed that he would be the team's quarterback of the future. However, those people all neglected the fact that Sanders was a fifth-round pick and that the Browns selected Dillon Gabriel two rounds ahead of him.
Clearly, Cleveland was not entirely enamored with Sanders at any point of the draft, but it nabbed him in Round 5 because he was clearly a terrific value pick at that spot. But what does all of that mean for Sanders' future?
Well, the Browns may be providing a good indication of that in traning camp, at least in terms of Sanders' immediate outlook, and it probably won't make Cleveland fans very happy.
Zac Jackson of The Athletic has revealed an update on Sanders' standing with the Browns heading into 2025, and it doesn't seem like Cleveland is prioritizing him at all.
"I feel zero urgency from the folks in charge to treat Sanders as anything but a talented, developmental-type prospect, and I truly believe the team is open to multiple scenarios — internally and externally — depending on how things go in August," Jackson wrote.
Jackson added that he is "75 percent" sure that Joe Flacco will be the starter come Week 1, giving Kenny Pickett a 20 percent chance. He gave "any other outcome" a five percent shot of happening, and remember: Sanders is likely splitting those odds with Gabriel.
Basically, the Browns aren't guaranteeing anything when it comes to Sanders, and it stands to reason that they may not view the 23-year-old as their potential franchise quarterback at all.
There has been plenty of chatter that Cleveland will take a quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft, so Jackson's reporting seems to fall in line with that.
