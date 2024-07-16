Cleveland Browns Fan Turns Tesla Cybertruck Into A Dream Vehicle
The Cleveland Browns have an extremely passionate fan base. While the team has not given them a ton of success in recent years, they remain one of the most loyal and hostile fan bases in the NFL.
As the team continues to build the right way, expectations are beginning to rise for the Browns. If Deshaun Watson can have the bounce-back season many in Cleveland are predicting, the Browns could be a legitimate contender in the AFC.
All of that being said, there is an amazing story going viral off the field. It has everything to do with one diehard fan.
Andy Manchen, a 46-year-old Cleveland fan from Bainbridge, Ohio, has taken his fanhood to the next level.
Here is a picture of the detail that he put in to make his Tesla a Browns' super fan viral trend.
Manchen spoke out about his decision to turn his Tesla into a driving sign of his love for the team.
“It just became super obvious that I should combine my Browns fandom with the Cybertruck to make it the most obnoxious tailgate vehicle that man’s ever created."
Fans have done some crazy things in support of their teams. There are many amazing man caves, but this is arguably the best car art to show off a team.
Now, Cleveland needs to make their fans happy on the field. The diehard fanbase deserves success.
It will be interesting to see what the 2024 has in store for the Browns. At the very least, they'll be well-represented on the road thanks to this amazing Tesla Cybertruck detailing job.