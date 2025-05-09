Cleveland Browns Fans Receive New Outlook for QB Competition
Following a 3-14 season in which four different quarterbacks started under center, Browns fans are looking for any signs of improvement to latch onto. With four new passers in Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders in the room, there's a lot for Cleveland fans to get excited about.
The Browns began their rookie minicamp on Friday, but as media members and observers pay close attention to Gabriel's and Sanders' snap counts in practice, ESPN reporter Kimberley A. Martin warned not to put too much stock into what happens in May.
"If you're expecting the Browns to know exactly who their starting quarterback is going to be in September, that answer is far in the future," Martin said. "This is the first day of rookie minicamp. This is not a competition between Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel. This is an opportunity for both of these young quarterbacks to learn the playbook, and then for us and the Browns coaches to get to know these guys."
Martin said the Browns organization has been very impressed with both Sanders and Gabriel, even likening Gabriel to San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy.
"Obviously, the Browns have a lot riding on their QB decision this year," Martin said. "If there's any fifth-round pick who's in prime position who can one day be the starter of this franchise, Shedeur's in a great position. But players alike and coaches are high on both of them, so we are a long way from knowing who will be under center come September."
Cleveland's rookie minicamp will take place from Friday, May 9, until Sunday, May 11.