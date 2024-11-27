Browns Fans Will Be Angry About Rumored QB Move
In what has been a brutal all-around season for the Cleveland Browns and their fans, there has been one bright spot that has provided entertainment and excitement. Jameis Winston taking over as the starting quarterback has given a fresh feeling of life within the franchise.
Winston is an awesome person and has put together some strong performances under center. His production has been warmly welcomed by fans who have been forced to watch Deshaun Watson struggle.
That being said, the team is considering a move that would make the fans angry.
ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano has reported that the Browns may be considering a quarterback change. They might bench Winston in favor of second-year signal caller Dorian Thompson-Robinson.
"As much fun as the Jameis Winston story is, there has been a lot of chatter coming out of Cleveland that the Browns might want to get a look at Dorian Thompson-Robinson before the end of this season to see whether and how he might fit into their future QB plans," Graziano writes. "Don't be surprised to see Thompson-Robinson get a start or two before the season is over."
To say that benching Winston would be an unpopular move in Cleveland would be an understatement.
Since taking over the starting job, he has led the Browns to a 2-2 record. On the season, he has completed 62.2 percent of his pass attempts for 1,266 yards, seven touchdowns, and four interceptions. Winston has also scored a touchdown on the ground.
At 30 years old, there are some who would like to see Cleveland re-sign him and keep him as the starting quarterback in 2025.
Thompson-Robinson, on the other hand, has not shown much to be excited about. He has played in 11 career games, completing 51.8 percent of his passes for 522 yards, a touchdown, and six interceptions.
Clearly, Winston is a better quarterback than Thompson-Robinson. Many fans would contest that the Browns should already know that the second-year quarterback is not a legitimate long-term option.
All of that being said, it sure sounds like Cleveland is considering making a change at some point. It may not end up happening, but Browns fans should buckle up for what could be an incredibly unpopular decision in the near future.