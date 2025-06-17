Cleveland Browns First-Round Pick Making Strong Impression
The Cleveland Browns believed in Mason Graham after watching his final two years at Michigan.
Cleveland decided to trade the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and move back to No. 5 to select the defensive tackle.
After a slow start to camp, Graham has impressed the coaching staff and has then believing in his potential.
"I do think there's a lot of meat on the bone as far as his production and we can see better prodction from him than even we saw, and he had outstanding production in college," defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said via Browns Zone.
It was a slow start to camp for Graham, who struggled to get his footing, but has since hit his stride.
"It's been an adjustment for him," Schwartz said. "We're a penetrating team that makes a big emphasis on defenive lineman being able to make plays. So there has been some growing pains. He's pretty far ahead right now."
The Browns drafted Graham and will place him in the middle of a defensive line that features newly-signed Myles Garrett on the outside. The All-Pro commented on Graham and his production as well.
"I think he's hungry," Garrett said. "He's been pretty quiet but I see him watching a lot. I see him learning and he's just really inquisitive, staying near to make sure that he hears every detail and just picking up on things."
The Browns have been watching Graham in college since his 2023 season with the Wolverines. Now that he has burst onto the scene in the NFL, Cleveland believes he can make an immediate impact.