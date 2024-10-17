Browns Forgo Stadium Renovation, To Build Dome in Brook Park
The Cleveland Browns have gotten off to a rough start to the season, but there have been other storylines that have been develop off the field.
Most importantly, the Browns have been trying to decide whether to renovate their current stadium or potentially move to a new location. That decision has now been made.
Fox 8 News has reported that the team has decided to move the stadium to the lakefront and build a dome in Brook Park.
Here is what they had to say in their article about the move being made by Cleveland.
"The Fox 8 I-Team has learned the Cleveland Browns have decided to move the stadium on the lakefront and build a dome in Brook Park. No formal has been made, but sources close to the negotiations tell us the team is moving out of the city. The I-Team has reached out to the city and the Browns. We will be updating this story throughout the day."
Clearly, this is a massive move being made by the Browns. Many were hoping to see the team stay in the city, but clearly that wasn't able to get done.
As Cleveland prepares to move, fans are also hoping to see the team turn things around on the field. Currently, they are just 1-5 on the season and there are a lot of question marks about the future.
Deshaun Watson has not played well and many fans and media members want to see him gone. Amari Cooper was just traded away. Nick Chubb is thankfully making his return to the field.
The team is extremely busy on the field and now a new stadium location and build is on the way. Some fans will be very happy to see that the Browns will be building a dome. Weather issues will no longer be a problem for the team and fans.
All of that being said, this is a developing story and we will make sure to have updates for you as they become available.