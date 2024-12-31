Cleveland Browns Full Schedule Of 2025 Opponents Finalized
The Cleveland Browns officially know all the teams they will play in 2025.
Week 17 wrapped up with the Detroit Lions taking down the San Francisco 49ers 40-34, which locked in the latter as Cleveland's final opponent for next season. The 49ers are one of nine teams that will travel to Northeast Ohio in 2025.
As the last place team of the AFC North, the Browns will also play host to the AFC South fourth place team, the Tennessee Titans. They'll go on the road to face the Las Vegas Raiders, who finished last in the AFC West.
Meanwhile, Cleveland is slated to play the entire AFC East next season. Those inter-division matchups will feature the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins coming to Huntington Bank Field. Cleveland will take road trips to New England and New York.
Along with San Francisco, the rest of the Browns inter-league slate of games, features the NFC North. Cleveland will host the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers. They'll make road trips to play the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions.
The remaining six games consist of the team's six AFC North contests, featuring home and road matchups against the Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens.
As a whole, the Browns schedule features six current playoff teams, including two from their own division. Depending on the results of Week 18, there could end up being a seventh playoff team should one of Miami or Cincinnati earn the final AFC wild card spot.
The full overview of games is as follows:
Home: Bengals, Steelers, Ravens, Bills, Dolphins, Titans, Packers, Vikings, 49ers
Road: Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Baltimore, New England, New York, Las Vegas, Detroit, Chicago.