Cleveland Browns Fumble 'Must-Win' Game Against Las Vegas Raiders
In Cleveland, Ohio the phrase "Brownsing" is something of historic lore.
It's origins date back to the previous two decades of Cleveland Browns football, when the Cleveland Browns seemed to turn losing into an art form. "Brownsing" games generally consists of the team committing a comedy of errors that result in giving away a game to their opponent. Quite frequently it also involved some bad calls from officials as well.
Over the last four years, since Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry assumed their leadership roles with the organization, those instances have much less prominent. In a 20-16, Week 4 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Browns brass got the full Brownsing experience.
Just about everything after a beautifully executed 15-play, 70-yard touchdown drive to open the game that could go wrong, did go wrong for the Browns on Sunday.
Two moments in particular, both in the second half, seemed to be the deathknells of the day. The first one came with a little over eight minutes to go in the third quarter. Trailing Las Vegas 13-10, Deshaun Watson was marching the offense toward points, looking poised in the process. Facing a second-and-eight from his own 49-yardline, Watson dropped back, hitched up into a clean pocket and fired a pass up near the Raiders 30 to a wide open Amari Cooper over the middle of the field.
Cooper is normally a safety net for Watson. His go-to-target when the offense needs a play. Not this time. As the ball hit Cooper's hands, suddenly it popped up in the air as if the 30-year-old wideout was playing a game of hot potato, safety Tre'von Moehrig came down with it and returned it to mid-field. Seven plays later the Raiders were celebrating a touchdown. And a two score lead.
Cleveland went from driving to potentially take the lead, to down 10 in the blink of an eye.
The second moment was more egregious. With 10:28 remaining in the game, Watson went back to Cooper, connecting with him for an 82-yard touchdown that sent a stadium half filled with Browns fans into a frenzy as Cleveland for a moment took a 22-20 lead.
But remember how "Brownsing" often involves the officials spoiling a moment? From the highest of highs, to the lowest of lows a questionable holding call on Nick Harris nullified the score and left plenty of room for controversy on social media and beyond.
Despite the fact that more than 10 minutes remained, the game felt over in that moment.
There were other bumps along the way. Dustin Hopkins missed a PAT on Cleveland's second-half touchdown, which left the Browns needing a touchdown on the final drive of the game rather than a field goal that could have forced overtime. That last stand ended with a fourth-down sack at the Raiders 19.
Speaking of sacks, Cleveland's patchwork offensive line gave up three more in the loss. Protection continues to be a problem for the Browns four weeks into the season. Watson was able to rise above it regardless, completing 24 of his 32 passes for 176 yards, a touchdown and that interception – which obviously wasn't his fault. He arguably should have had 250 yards and a second touchdown.
It wasn't just the offense either. A Raiders team that entered Sunday ranked dead last in rushing in the NFL with just a 153 yards in three games, doubled that figure against the Browns. Again, everything that could go wrong, did go wrong.
It was a classic "Brownsing" in every sense of the word. And it left the Browns dropping a game that even players themselves dubbed a "must-win."