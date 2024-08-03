Cleveland Browns Get Another Major Update About Nick Chubb Injury
The Cleveland Browns are gearing up for the start of the 2024 NFL season and are widely expected to be a potential contender in the AFC. Of course, that hopeful success hinges on a couple of major keys.
One of the biggest keys of the season is dependent on star running back Nick Chubb's health.
After suffering a brutal knee injury last season, the Browns are hoping to get Chubb back at some point early on during the season. In a new update, things are sounding very good for Cleveland.
Mary Kay Cabot, a top Cleveland reporter, has reported that "at some point in this camp" he will be activated.
It sounds like Chubb will be getting back on the field soon. When he will be cleared to play in an actual NFL game remains to be seen. However, he's definitely progressing towards that return.
Chubb is the heart and soul of the Browns' offense when he's healthy. He is one of the most lethal running backs in the NFL and would be a huge help for Deshaun Watson and the passing game.
Speaking of Watson, he's the other major key for Cleveland. He has struggled mightily in his first two years with the franchise and hasn't even been able to stay on the field. That has to change in 2024.
For him to have success through the air, he will need the ground game to perform well. Getting Chubb back on the field would help that goal in a huge way.
Hopefully, Chubb continues progressing well and doesn't suffer any setbacks. He's making big-time progress, but still has a ways to go to get back to full ability.
Expect to hear more about's about the star running back in the near future. However, everything is sounding positive right now for the Browns and their star running back's return to the field.