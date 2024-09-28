Cleveland Browns Get Huge Break Against Raiders
Heading into Week 4 NFL action, the Cleveland Browns badly need to pick up a win. With a 1-2 record and looking very rough while doing it, the Browns have to find a way to beat the Las Vegas Raiders on the road.
Starting off the season 1-3 would be tough to recover from. If they can even up the record at 2-2, they can start a brand new season for themselves.
Nothing has looked good for the Browns so far this year. The offense has looked really rough and te defense has not lived up to the hype. Both sides of the football have to lock in this week and get it together.
Thankfully, Cleveland is also catching a major break this week. The Raiders are going to have to play without six of their starters.
Las Vegas has confirmed that Maxx Crosby, Malcolm Koonce, Thayer Munford, Divine Deablo, Davante Adams, and Michael Mayer will not play on Sunday.
All six of those players are key impact players for the Raiders. Missing all of them is a huge help for the Browns. They are catching Las Vegas on a great week to give themselves a better chance to win.
Deshaun Watson and company cannot afford to squander another opportunity. They already missed a great chance last week against a New York Giants team that hasn't played at a super high level.
It will be interesting to see how the team looks this week. Hopefully, Kevin Stefanski has them ready to play and the team looks better than they have the first three weeks.
Losing this would be a brutal blow too Cleveland's hopes of turning things around and getting back to being a playoff contender.
Only time will tell, but the Browns have to feel good about how many key players are out for the Raiders. There is absolutely no excuse to not win this game for Cleveland.