Browns Defender Named Top Trade Target for Packers
Following the big trade yesterday that sent Amari Cooper from the Cleveland Browns to the Buffalo Bills, there are many who wonder what could come next. The Browns have quite a few other players that could turn into trade chips if they decide to go fully into selling mode.
It was very clear that Cooper was likely to be moved ahead of the trade deadline. He wasn't playing well and it sure seemed like he didn't want to be in Cleveland anymore.
However, if they do choose to consider other trade options, there is an intriguing defender that they could move.
Quite a few teams would have interest in corneback Greg Newsome II if the Browns made him available. In fact, there is one team that has been named a potential trade partner for him.
Freddie Boston of Lombardi Ave, a website covering the Green Bay Packers, thinks that the Packers should pursue a trade with Cleveland for Newsome.
"The Browns' season is falling apart, and the Cooper trade indicates they are sellers before the trade deadline. With Denzel Ward and Martin Emerson Jr. starting at cornerback, Newsome is forced to play mostly in the slot. Green Bay should pick up the phone and make an offer for the former first-round pick, who could solidify a starting position in the secondary while giving the defense much-needed depth at a premium position."
Newsome certainly has the talent to be the kind of piece that could take Green Bay to the next level.
At this point in the season, the Packers are already a legitimate contender. Brian Gutekunst should get aggressive in trying to add pieces and the Browns should take advantage and get more draft capital.
So far this season in six games, Newsome has racked up 16 tackles and two defended passes. He showed much more of his potential last season with 49 tackles, 0.5 sacks, two interceptions, a defensive touchdown, and 14 defended passes.
A reasonable asking price for Cleveland when it comes to Newsome would be a third-round pick. If a team like Green Bay were to offer that kind of trade return, the Browns should take it.
There is no question that Newsome is a talented player, but he hasn't played with great consistency. With the team looking likely to head into a rebuild of sorts, moving pieces to add draft capital would be a very wise move to make.
Obviously, this is just a suggestion and there have been no reports that Cleveland is looking to move Newsome. But, if they do place him on the trade block, the Packers would make a ton of sense as a potential suitor.